QUARTER of all burners in botched RHI scheme are in Mid Ulster

A quarter of all businesses that applied to the botched RHI heating scheme by the former Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment are based in the Mid Ulster.

But Dungannon and South Tyrone contains the lion’s share of wood pellet burners in the area - with 342 (16%) - as revealed this morning by the BBC’s Nolan Show.

The figures show that of the 2128 burners applied for through the scheme across Northern Ireland, 725 were in Tyrone, where there is some crossover with Mid Ulster’s 598.

Revealing the numbers in each postcode area, the Nolan show has said there are 81 in Cookstown, 67 in Magherafelt and a further 20 in Maghera.

In the south Tyrone area, Augher has 44, Fivemiletown another 18, while Augher and Clogher - 13 each.

Of the 2128 burners applied for on the list 1014 are at commercial premises, 871 at poultry farms and with the remaining 243 at other types of farms.

Asked about it's involvement with the scheme, Moy Park - which has a factory in Dungannon, told this paper: "We have been advocating the use of hot water heating systems across our poultry production in England and Northern Ireland for many years. These systems produce a dry heat which creates a healthy environment for the chickens.

"We made two investments in hot water heating – one through the RHI scheme in Great Britain as part of an energy supply contract arrangement and one in Northern Ireland where we invested in four 199KW boilers under the revised RHI Scheme which is tiered and capped, similar to the scheme in GB."