Tyrone engineering firm hopes to create 29 new jobs

Cookstown-based Enisca Group is hoping to create 29 new jobs after announcing an investment package of £1.5m in its workforce, training and business infrastructure.

This investment is to help maximise current opportunities within the power and water sectors in Great Britain and Ireland.

Plans are in place to recruit twenty-nine additional staff at Enisca and a further fifteen at its Group businesses by 2020. Enisca’s investment will support its growth objectives, having secured multiple new long-term framework contracts and had existing major contracts renewed.

Bill Montgomery, Invest NI’s Director of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering, said: “Enisca recognises that there are growing opportunities across the UK Water Utilities industry and the company is positioning itself to taking advantage of projected investment plans by many regional water companies.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered Enisca employment, skills and marketing support totalling over £260,000, supporting the recruitment of 29 of the new jobs as well as training to ensure staff are equipped to successfully compete in tenders. The roles include management, engineers, graduates, designers, electricians and apprentices. Recruitment is underway with several positions already filled.

“This company’s recruitment drive over the next three years is positive news for the Mid Ulster region,” added Bill. “Invest NI support is ensuring that Enisca has the resources, expertise and market access to tender for and win valuable contracts in its target industry. This is an example of the many entrepreneurial SMEs we are helping across Northern Ireland, to realise their growth potential.”

Enisca is a multi-disciplinary design, engineering and construction business. It operates in the power and environmental sectors delivering innovative, sustainable and quality solutions for public and private sector clients in these markets.

Conor King, Enisca’s Managing Director, added: “We want to build on our success in the water and power sectors to date and leverage the significant number of opportunities in the pipeline arising from high value Framework contracts with new and existing customers outside of Northern Ireland.

“The investment forms part of our growth strategy throughout Britain and Ireland. Invest NI’s support is enabling us to bring additional experience and skills into the company and actively market our services and capabilities to target customers.”