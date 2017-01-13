Call for vigilance after spate of burglaries in Ballygawley, Killeeshil and Fintona

Police and a local councillor have issued a warning for residents in the greater Ballygawley area following a spate of burglaries at residential properties.

Criminals have targeted properties in the Grange Park vicinity of Ballygawley, Killeeshil and Fintona, making off with jewellery, and an expensive car.

SDLP Councillor Sharon McAleer has urged residents and business owners in the area to exercise vigilance.

“I would appeal for anyone who notices suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to call police immediately as this could prevent someone from becoming a victim of crime.”

She added: “I welcome anyone with any concerns to get in touch with me directly or with the local SDLP office. Further practical crime prevention advice is always available from your local Crime Prevention Office.”

Police are appealing for information following two burglaries that occurred in the Grange Park area of Ballygawley on the evening of Wednesday 11 January.

Detective Inspector Will Tate said “It was reported that sometime between 6pm and midnight entry was gained to a property and quantity of jewellery with sentimental value was taken. Entry was then gained to a neighbouring property with an intention to steal, but fortunately this house was empty.

“Anyone who knows anything about either of these incidents is asked to contact Cookstown Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 964 of 11/01/2017 or 217 of 12/01/17.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111 and speak to them anonymously.”