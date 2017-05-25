Calls to run together for charity

Northern Ireland’s leading convenience retailer Centra is calling on people across Tyrone to take part in its popular series of charity family fun runs.

The Centra Run Together series is designed to feed the recent upsurge in ‘social runners’ across Northern Ireland, encouraging communities across Northern Ireland to get up and running together, whilst raising vital funds for Action Cancer.

Following the success of the inaugural Centra Run Together initiative in 2016 the series includes six 5k runs, including an event at the Parkanaur Forest, Co Tyrone on Father’s Day (Sunday 18th June).

Local runners are being called on to register for the event, which could be the perfect bonding activity for active families this Father’s Day, or for those that may wish to run in memory of their fathers.

This year the events are completely free to enter but participants are encouraged to make a donation to Action Cancer in lieu of an entry fee. They are designed for a variety of participants from walkers, first time runners to those using the 5k course as training for a marathon.

Musgrave NI’s head of marketing, Desi Derby, said: “The Centra Run Together series is part of our Live Well initiative, which represents an investment of £1 million and is aimed at helping our customers make healthier choices, addressing the serious health issues associated with today’s society.

“We had a great response to our initial Run Together series, with many families running their first 5k together, capturing a great community atmosphere. We’re looking forward to building on this success and raising even more money for Action Cancer.”

Centra has signed up two time Olympian and Commonwealth Games medallist, Johnny Davis as an ambassador for Centra’s Live Well programme. Over the course of 2017, Johnny will provide hints and tips to aspiring runners, providing the motivation to get them on track before, during and after the Centra Run Together events.

Commenting at the launch, event organiser, Johnny Davis said: “Running has proven to be very beneficial for helping people live healthy lifestyles.

“Run Together is a concept designed to let people run in pairs and we encourage all levels of runners to join in the fun - to pair up with their partner, son, daughter, a friend or neighbour and help raise money for Action Cancer.

“I am proud and excited to be an ambassador for Centra’s Live Well programme and I am looking forward to getting people across Northern Ireland healthy and active.”

Remaining Centra Run Together events will take place in locations across Northern Ireland throughout 2017: Parkanaur Forest, Co. Tyrone Sunday, June 18, 10am

The Centra Run Together series, a Live Well initiative, is sponsored by Deep RiverRock and Müller.

David Hearty from Deep RiverRock said: “With social running continuing to grow in popularity across Northern Ireland, these community events will encourage a spectrum of new and seasoned runners to get moving while supporting a good cause. Deep RiverRock is also passionate about supporting active communities, and proudly brings its ‘Think Straight, HYDRATE’ message to a number of local running events. With these existing synergies, the partnership with Centra and its Live Well programme is a perfect fit for us and we are delighted to be involved.”

Cathy Whyte from Müller said: “We’re delighted to sponsor Centra Run Together as part of the Live Well campaign. The inaugural Centra Run Together series saw hundreds of participants in each race and we are looking forward to this year’s series. With our support, we hope to bring a positive healthy lifestyle message to even more families across Northern Ireland.”

All participants will receive a Centra Run Together T-shirt and bespoke medal as well as giveaways at the events. For further information and details of how to register visit www.centra.co.uk/runtogether or the Centra Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CentraNI