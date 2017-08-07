Careless driver caused car accident involving three children

A Coalisland woman has been fined £350 and given four penalty points for driving offences that were connected to a road traffic collision.

Jurginta Vitocina, 34, from Millview Manor appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Vitocina, who has a history of driving offences, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and driving with a defective tyre.

The court heard how on June 15 police were tasked to a road traffic collision that happened on the Dungannon Road, just outside Dungannon.

Police came upon two cars that had both been travelling in the direction of the town, with one crashed into the back of the other.

According to prosecuting counsel, there were three junior passengers in the front car, who suffered whiplash injuries to the neck and shoulders.

The driver of the car said she had been slowing down to make a right hand turn when the defendant’s car went into the back of her vehicle.

Police examined Vitocina’s car and found that the front tyres were heavily worn. They cautioned her for careless driving and driving with a defective tyre.

When interviewed at Dungannon Police Station, Vitocina denied any responsibilty for the accident, the court was told.

The defence solicitor told the court that Vitocina had not inspected the front tyres of her car for some time, and was surprised at the amount of wear in them.

She had the tyres replaced the next day, he added.

The solicitor went on to say that Vitocina had suffered a lapse in concentration, and believed the other car had pulled out onto the road.

The court also heard that the defendant was single mother of two children, worked as a shop assistant and had been living in the country for twelve years.

Since the accident, she had moved to England, and had supplied the court with her change of address.

District Judge John Meehan warned the defendant that she should also let the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency know of her change of address.

Judge Meehan fined her £200 for careless driving, £150 for the defective tyre and added the offender’s levy of £15. He also gave her four penalty points.