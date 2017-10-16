Cars belonging to flute band members attacked in Cookstown

An arson attack in which two cars belonging to flute band members were left badly damaged is being treated as a possible hate crime.

The vehicles were targeted, with one burned out, in the Millburn area of Cookstown in the early hours of Sunday.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone condemned those behind the attack.

“The reckless thugs who set fire to a car and attempted to set fire to a second over the weekend are callous criminals”, he said. “Their actions should be condemned by everyone. Those behind this attack have nothing to offer people in Cookstown.

“I would appeal to anyone who say anything suspicious to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”

UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson also condemned the attack.

“This is another disgusting attack in the Mid Ulster Council area and should be categorically condemned. Members of Sons of William Flute Band were attending a concert in Carrickfergus on Saturday night and on their return home discovered that one of their cars had been burnt out and an attempt was made to burn another one. Its back windscreen was smashed and an attempt was made to set it on fire.

“I have contacted the police who are treating it as a hate crime. At a time when we hear a lot of people talking about respect and rights, the people who carried out this attack obviously don’t believe in it. I would appeal for anyone who has any information to please call the police.”

Police appealed for anybody who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 91 15/10/17, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111