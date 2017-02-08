Charities benefit from Rotary

The Rotary and Tesco Tree of Remembrance and Hope, that was sited in the Tesco store, enabled seven charities to benefit from the funds raised.

Both Tesco and the Dungannon Rotary Club added funds to the collection and representatives from the various charities were photographed collecting their cheques.

Pictured is Matt Graham, The VIneyard with Jim and Graham

Rotary and Tesco would like to pass on thanks to the community for supporting the project and it is hoped that next year the tree will be erected again.

An Ecumenical Service was held in the Church of Ireland Dungannon during Christian Unity week and all the ribbons were on display and peoples intentions were remembered.

The seven Charities to benefit from the collection Age Care Dungannon, The Dungannon Branch of the Chest Heart and Stroke Society, The St Vincent De Paul, The Vineyard and the Hospice Day Centre, The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes Uk which are the two Tesco Nominated Charities for the Year.

The project was made possible because of Tesco’s Manager Graham’s commitment to the Dungannon community and the generosity of local business man and Rotarian Tom Givans, who was responsible for the logistics in bringing the project to life.