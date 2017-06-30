Children in Need Dungannon fund

BBC Children in Need has awarded a total of £58,729 in new funding to two local groups working with children and young people across Dungannon.

This is the third time that BBC Children in Need has awarded new funding to projects across the UK this year, with further funding to be allocated throughout 2017. This latest boost of funding, from the charity’s Small Grants programme, brings the total currently invested in County Tyrone to more than £446,000.

One recipient to receive funding in this round is DU Dance (NI).The company has been awarded £28,729 over three years, to deliver annual summer schools, weekly dance sessions and performances with young people who live in the area. The ongoing engagement through dance will give young people, of all abilities from across the community, the opportunity to explore issues and topics that affect them. The programme will help to develop essential skills, improve confidence and self-esteem, and raise aspirations for the future.

Louise Dempster-O’Neil, Company Manager at DU Dance (NI) said: “It’s fantastic news to be awarded this vital funding from BBC Children in Need. With it we’ll be able to give many more young people the chance to take part in meaningful creative activities that develop personal skills and aid community integration”.

First Steps Women’s Centre, Dungannon has been awarded £30,000, over three years, to provide a crèche service to disadvantaged children and their families from marginalised communities. The funding will help fund three bilingual childcare staff who will help the children to learn English, teach them how to play, encourage them to make friends and develop new skills ahead of starting school.

Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need Interim National Head of NI said: “DU Dance (NI) and First Steps Women’s Centre, Dungannon are great examples of our Small Grants Programme in action and we’re delighted to be supporting them as they work to make a difference to children and young people in the area. We’re always looking for quality applications for our Small Grants programme and we are now able to support projects for longer, helping us maximise the impact. If your project is working with children and young people facing challenges, we encourage you to get in touch to find out more.”