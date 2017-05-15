Citroen team praised for aftersales accreditation

The Donnelly Group Citroen team in Dungannon has passed the foundation phase of the Aftersales Customer Experience (ACE) accreditation following recognition of the high standards within their Aftersales department.

The ACE Accreditation is a UK initiative that Citroen UK started in 2015, driven by an international programme from the PSA Group, whose brands include Citroen, Peugeot and DS Automobiles, that ensures a high standard of Aftersales services are delivered to customers

To achieve the accreditation, the Donnelly Citroen team in Dungannon worked alongside Aftersales experts from Citroen UK over a nine-month consultancy period, during which they completed a coaching and training programme to maximize key opportunities within their service department.

Kevin Rogan, Donnelly Group Aftersales Director, welcomed the achievement: “At the Donnelly Group, we pride ourselves on our dedication to our customers across Northern Ireland over the past seven decades. With 18 brands at 8 locations province wide, we are always looking for ways our teams can build on their excellent service levels, from showroom through to ongoing support after purchase.

“To pass this stage of the programme, an extensive analysis took place, with everything from customer parking and onsite facilities, such as Wi-Fi availability and refreshments, as well as working in detail with the service team to optimize the standard of the reception and workshop processes were considered.

“With customers being our number one focus, feedback from them is so important to us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to listen to their experiences of the Citroen dealership and to improve our after sales offering.”

Donnelly Group is the largest independent car dealership in Northern Ireland with eight locations and eighteen manufacturers across the province.

For more information and to find your nearest showroom, visit www.donnellygroup.co.uk