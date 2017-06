Last week’s story about local children unable to obtain a place in their chosen secondary school contained a factual inaccuracy.

The story stated that St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore, had advised parents that only children with an A grade and older siblings already at the school, or the eldest in the family would get a place in the school.

The Tyrone Times would like to clarify that St Joseph’s Grammar School has never issued any such advice.

The Tyrone Times regrets the error.