Climb Sawel to raise money for charity

Local people are being called on to conquer the wild, untouched, beautiful mountain Sawel, which is situated in the heart of the Sperrin Mountains, to raise money for Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Spanning 40 miles this mountain range is the largest in Northern Ireland crossing over between Counties Tyrone and Londonderry.

Now how about climbing this spectacular mountain plus the four other highest peaks in Northern Ireland? You could win a campervan for the weekend to get you from one to the other. And, as if that’s not good enough, you don’t even have to climb every mountain. Only two in your team of four to six need to peak each mountain – how good does that sound?

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke are looking for teams who will climb Slieve Donard, Cuilcagh, Trostan, Sawel and Slieve Gullion over two days on September 9 and 10, 2017 starting from the event base at Oxford Island, Craigavon.

Teams drive across NI while being tracked by GPS. Plan your winning strategy, figure out your mode of transport, agree who will drive, who will cook and any other questions that need to be answered along the way. The most important thing is to tailor the challenge to the best of your team’s abilities.

Sara Davidson, NICHS Marketing and Events Intern said: “The 5 Peaks Challenge should not be missed out on. This is a great opportunity to experience Northern Ireland like you never have before. Don’t be deceived by Sawel, its low appearance is due to its gentle slopes. However reaching to heights of 678m, it is the second highest mountain you will climb in the 5 Peaks Challenge. This mountain was completed at night by most of the teams last year, adding a new element to the experience. Get your friends together for this ultimate team challenge. You will be well looked after by 26 Extreme who plan the event from start to finish and by the NICHS team. You will never experience anything quite like NICHS’s 5 Peaks Challenge.”

The 5 Peaks Challenge is about ordinary people doing something extraordinary together. Every great adventure begins with a first step, take yours with your friends along side you in an unbelievable adventure of a lifetime. Make a meaningful difference to the lives of those living with chest, heart and stroke conditions in Northern Ireland. Don’t miss out, sign up by contacting Cheryl on (028) 90320184 or check out www.nichs.org.uk/5peaks