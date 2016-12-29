Cllr Quinn welcomes bus route re-think

SDLP Torrent Councillor Malachy Quinn has welcomed the decision to the Education Authority to re-route a school after originally saying that it wouldn’t be done.

Cllr Quinn said “I would like to welcome the decision by the Education Authority to re-route one of their buses to accommodate the students living on Drummurrer Lane and Annaghaboe Road. Parents had been told that they were no longer entitled to use the Bus on the Washingbay Road and instead children would have to go to Derrytresk to get the bus there. I found this unacceptable as children would have to walk over two miles down a narrow country road during the dark hours of the morning, and crossing over a busy main road .

Cllr Quinn continued “After myself and Patsy McGlone MLA got in touch with the EA they agreed to review the changes and I was delighted they decided to re-route a bus to allow the children to get it at the junction of Drummurrer Lane/Annaghboe Road. This compromise is to be welcomed and will operate from January 3 onwards.”