Clonoe firm 'so sad' at death of colleague Kevin Carey

In a heartfelt tribute to their lost colleague, Clonoe construction firm Geda has said the "talented civil engineer", whose strength had truly humbled them "will be sorely missed".

At just 35, Kevin tragically lost his long battle with an aggressive brain tumour yesterday morning.

The Portglenone man, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, was a keen GAA man and had worked at Geda Construction on the Moore Road.

In the hours after death hundreds of tributes were paid to the "incredible husband, son and brother", with a special mention from all at Geda.

"He will be sorely missed by all of us," the firm posted on Facebook.

"It’s devastating that Kevin’s life has been taken so early after the long and courageous battle he and his wife Natasha fought against his illness. Their strength and tenacity over the past 21 months has truly humbled us.

"Kevin joined us in October 2011 and working with him was always a genuine pleasure. He has had such a positive impact on our company in always striving for improvement and innovation, and we are particularly grateful for the patient coaching he gave to our more junior staff – they’re all so appreciative.

"We are incredibly proud to have known and worked with him. Rest in peace Kevin."

Kevin, whose death was announced by wife Natasha in a touching message about her "gladiator" yesterday morning, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

His family posted details from NIFunerals.com for "anyone who would like to come and join us to celebrate Kevin's life".

Kevin’s remains will leave his late residence at 21a Crawfordstown Road on Saturday May 6 at 11.15am for a 12noon Mass to celebrate Kevin's life at St Oliver Plunket’s Church, after which he will be buried at Aughnahoy cemetery Portglenone.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, father, mother, brothers, sister, father and mother in law Ted and Nuala (Healey), sisters in law Kathleen (Healey), Martina (Smylie) and Debbie (Carey), nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Visitors are most welcome to pay their respects at Kevin's wake from 10.30am-10.30pm daily.