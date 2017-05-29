Clonoe race hate crime wave condemned

A series of vandalism and arson attacks on a Coalisland business has been linked to a campaign of race hate.

Police say they are treating the attacks on Florin Stana’s car wash on Washingbay Road, near Coalisland, as a race hate crime.

Torrent SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn has condemned the latest ‘hate attack’ on the popular car washing service, which involved two cars ramming a shed belonging to the business.

CCTV footage shows the camera shaking as the car is rammed into the shed.

“I completely condemn this attack at Clonoe Crossroad”, said the councillor.

“I have spoken to the owners of the shop and property and they have told me this is one of several incidents that have happened to them over the last number of weeks and months and they have no idea why they have been targeted.

“Over the last year they have had their windows broken, fires set, etc.

“The business they run is extremely popular with the local community and this news will come as a shock to everyone.

“Florin and his team work seven days a week to make a living and no-one has a right to intimidate them because of their nationality.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward. Clonoe is an extremely welcoming community and these type of actions are disgusting and have been rejected by this community for years and they will not be accepted now.”

Police appealed for witnesses and urged anyone with information to phone the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 483 of 21/05/17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.