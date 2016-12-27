Co Armagh crash victim ‘a man of his word’

Tributes have been paid to the man who was killed in a crash on the M1 just two days before Christmas.

Described at his funeral as a Good Samaritan who helped others throughout his life, Brian Courtney died after his car crashed at Tamnamore on Friday afternoon.

Mr Courtney, 66, the father of Armagh GAA senior footballer Paul, was buried on Tuesday after Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church in Stonebridge.

Members of Ballyhegan Davitts formed a guard of honour in tribute to Mr Courtney.

On Facebook, the club said: “Brian will be sorely missed around the club and the community.”

Kilmore parish priest Fr Oliver Brennan said the very sudden death was “particularly poignant as there was an empty chair at the Christmas table”.

“For Brian’s wife and children, who loved him so deeply, nothing will ever be quite the same again as they will be bereft of a real treasure.”

He said Mr Courtney was a “man of his word” with a “great sense of integrity and justice”.

“The other recurring theme is how much he helped other people. Brian was the Good Samaritan in the way he helped other people ... standing up for those who weren’t able to stand up for themselves.”

Having worked as an apple grower and seller, including in Smithfield Market in Dublin, Mr Courtney also had a love of “cars, lorries and motorbikes” and fought for the Ulster heavyweight boxing title in his younger years.

Fr Brennan said the father of four was “incredibly proud of his children” and also loved the company of his three grandchildren.

Two of his sons, Paul and Mel, turned out for Queen’s University GAA team, with Paul a member of the Sigerson Cup winning side of 2007.

Fr Brennan said: “Brian was a great supporter of his children playing GAA, throughout their time with Ballyhegan, QUB and Armagh.

“Some of the most special football memories were in 2007 when Queen’s won the Sigerson Cup.”

Mr Courtney was a “Stonebridge man through and through and despite living in Annahugh for 36 years, he still considered himself a Stonebridge man”.

The priest said: “The Courtney house has always been full of life ... with a bit of craic and the door always open.

“Brian’s very happy, good, full and fulfilled life came to an abrupt end, but his new life in God continues.”