Coalisland clubs £500K investment welcomed

Two Coalisland GAA clubs have been given a welcome boost with over half a million pound investment in their facilities.

The money, which has been allocated through the Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme from the Department of Social Development, has helped update the well-used facilities at Fianna and Brackaville GFC.

Francie Molloy, Sinn Féin’s candidate for Mid Ulster in the forthcoming Westminster election has welcomed the recent developments for the local grounds.

Mr Molloy said, “From an early stage in the development at each club myself and my party colleagues recognised the huge potential in the projects.

“These local clubs are a key part of their local communities and provide valuable resources for all ages.

“The availability of vital funding was a crucial element to the projects and through the Neighbourhood Renewal programme we were able to work with both clubs to assist them and help identify the core aims of the projects.

“However. like any similar project it was not an easy task.”

He went on, “I am delighted to see the results of those projects coming to fruition. What starts of as an idea around a committee table or a chat between club members can often lead to a club taking the risk to invest in the future and it can have great results.”

Mr Molloy concluded, “I commend the commitment and dedication of Brackaville Owen Roes and Coalisland Fianna in taking the risks involved in investing in their grounds and for the hard work that the clubs have put into the projects.

“Long may they continue to enjoy the support of the local community and hopefully it will lead to future successes on and off the pitch.”

The funding was the fruition of several years of planning and applications.