Coalisland firm Saturnled lights the way in Dubai

Coalisland Electrical Engineering company, Saturnled, has secured a distribution agreement worth over £1.2m for its Easilite system in Dubai.

The company has also recently created nine new jobs in an investment that will help to support its export ambitions.

Invest NI has offered the company £78,000 of assistance towards the new positions. Ethna McNamee, Invest NI’s Western Regional Manager said: “Saturnled is a great example of a successful indigenous company who is developing new products and recruiting new staff to meet the increasing export demand for its products and

services.

“Saturnled is making impressive developments in securing new export business, particularly in the UAE market. I am pleased that Invest NI’s in market team were able to support the company to carry out market research and identify key contacts in Dubai which helped to secure this £1.2m distribution contract.

“This deal is a reflection of Saturnled’s growing success and now gives the company a strong platform for further growth in this market.”

Saturnled manufactures and sells an extensive range of bespoke LED Lighting designs from its Coalisland facility.

The Easilite system is an easy to install lighting module that transforms an existing lighting system into a smart lighting system. It is controlled through an iPhone or Android smart device via Bluetooth using a free software app. All of the positions are already in place.