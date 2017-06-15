Colm Gildernew selected for co-option

Colm Gildernew is set to be co-opted to replace his sister Michelle Gildernew as an MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone.

Speaking after his nomination at a selection convention Mr Gildernew said: “I am proud to have been chosen for co-option to the Assembly to replace Michelle Gildernew, who has just been elected as an MP.

“I look forward to providing a new voice for the constituency alongside Jemma Dolan and Sean Lynch as well as the other Sinn Féin representatives to ensure the people of Fermanagh South Tyrone continue to get first-class representation.

“The momentum has been building behind Sinn Féin’s platform of equality, rights and Irish unity in recent years and, if my selection is approved by the Ard Chomhairle I will do all in my power to advance that program

“I am looking forward to representing all the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone pursuing equal rights and opportunities for all.”

Mr Gildernew, 48, was born into one of Tyrone’s most prominent Republican families as the campaign for Civil Rights was stepping up in 1969 and is married with three children.

He is well known on the traditional music scene and is a founding member of the first Brantry Comhaltas Ceoltorí Éireann.

He is also a founding member, former Chairman of and current director of Aghaloo Credit Union, a member of and keen follower of Aghaloo CLG, founding member of The Brantry Area Rural Development Association and has been chairman of both his local Sinn Féin Cumann and Comhairle Ceantair.

Colm worked at home in the farming and engineering business eventually taking over the engineering enterprise with one of his brothers and running it successfully for 10 years.

He has participated in business development groups on behalf of the legacy council and is well known in local business circles.

He received a first class honours degree in social work, it is in this field he has been working until his local area selected him to be co-opted to the Assembly.