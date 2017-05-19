Complaints about level of dog fouling on Coalisland Canal Walk

Local SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn has welcomed the decision by Mid-Ulster Council to erect signs warning dog owners not to let their pets foul on the Coalisland Canal Walk.

“Over recent weeks I have been contacted by a lot people complaining about the level of dog fouling on the canal and how it was causing problems for walkers and others who use the pathway especially with the longer days and nicer weather.” he said.

“Dog owners have a responsibility to pick up after their pet, there are other people using the same path, young children on bikes and other toys out on the walk every day, so please use the bins provided.

“I have been working with Mid Ulster Council over recent weeks to find a solution and I’m glad that these signs will be erected in the coming weeks.”

Continuing, Cllr Quinn appealed to owners to always keep their dogs on a leash, with young birds nesting around the canal at this time of year.