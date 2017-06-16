Condolence books open across Mid Ulster for Grenfell Tower fire victims

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, has made a donation to victims and residents who lost their lives and homes in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Books of condolence have also opened in Mid Ulster following the tragedy.

The Chair has expressed her deepest sympathy with all those who lost their lives in the fire and the countless families who have also been left homeless as a result.

“The fire at Grenfell Tower was a horrific tragedy which has had a profound effect on, and personally touched everyone.

“The fact that it was a residential building full of families just makes it all the more difficult to comprehend.

“My thoughts are with the entire community at this heart-breaking time.”

Books of Condolence are open in the Bridewell, Magherafelt, the Burnavon, Cookstown and in Ranfurly House, Dungannon.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so through the dedicated Just Giving Page set up to support the families of Grenfell Tower.