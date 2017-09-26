Cookstown bus depot to reopen this weekend

Translink is to reopen Cookstown bus depot from this weekend, according to Mid Ulster Sinn Féin Councillor John McNamee.

The unannounced closure of the Union Street depot at the start of the month, caused public anger when it became known.

In a notice on the depot window, commuters were told to use the bus shelter on Saturday and Sunday.

Councillor McNamee along with local MP Francie Molloy met Translink chiefs ,including local manager Ciaran McHugh, in Magherafelt on Tuesday.

“We pressed Translink that the Cookstown depot was a vital part of the service for many people and has been faced with a series of cuts over the last ten years,” said Cllr McNamee.

“Previous commitments from Translink and the Minister responsible that there would be no further cuts have not been delivered.

“In response Translink have agreed to restore the service at the weekend starting immediately.

“They then proposed to go out to consultation on how the service in Cookstown is to operate in the future.”

The Sinn Féin representatives welcomed the reversal of the decision and said it is important that the public have their say in any future decision.

Unionist politicians Keith Buchanan of the DUP, and Ulster Unionist member Councillor Trevor Wilson also condemned the closure.