Cookstown lady ‘one in a million’

A thanksgiving service for Cookstown woman Carol Laird is to be held in the town today (Wednesday).

The mother of novelist and poet Nick Laird, who is married to English novelist Zadie Smith, Carol was well known for her charity work in Mid Ulster.

Carol, from Killycurragh Road, lost her fight with cancer at the Southern Area Hospice, Newry, on Friday.

She was a Save the Children patron and also worked with the town’s Rotary Club and Enterprise Centre in the past and was a member of Killymoon Golf Club.

A cremation service took place at Roselawn Crematorium at 11am, followed by a service of thanksgiving in Derryloran Parish Church at 3pm.

A statement from Cookstown Rotary Club said: “Carol Laird lost her long battle with cancer at 5.20 pm yesterday (May 12).

“Carol’s many contributions to civic society in Cookstown and further afield and her contributions to Cookstown Rotary Club resulted in her achieving the prestigious Paul Harris Award from Rotary.

“President Colin and club members wish to express their sorrow and support for Past District Governor Alastair and his family at this difficult time.”

Staff at The Hub in Cookstown paid the following tribute: “In life’s journey we all need to meet that one special person that enriches our lives and enables us to feel loved... it is with a heavy heart and great sadness we have to say goodbye to the most beautiful soul we were privileged to know.

“Our thoughts are with Alastair, Nick, Emma, Ben, Zadie and her grandchildren...Carol we will probably never know the extent of your charitable journey you were one in a million... missed already.”

She is survived by husband Alastair, daughter Emma and son Nick; Ben and Zadie and grandchildren.