Cookstown police hunt armed robber who snatched handbag

A man armed with a knife snatched a handbag belonging to a member of staff in a robbery at an off licence in Cookstown.
The incident happened at Chapel Street yesterday (Tuesday) and police are appealing for help in tracing the culprit.
Detectives say the robber entered the premises around 5.10pm and ordered staff to open the till. When they refused he snatched the handbag.
It is believed that the stolen handbag was thrown from a dark coloured car as it travelled along the Fountain Road.
Detective Inspector Tate would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Chapel Street area or who may have witnessed the handbag being thrown from a car in the Fountain Road area to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1144 27/12/16.
Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.