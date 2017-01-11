Cookstown’s public realm works complete

Communities Minister Paul Givan visited Cookstown today (Wednesday) to officially mark the completion of the town’s £3.2m public realm works.

The project, which began on October 2015 was finished just under a year later in September 2016.

Funded in part by Mid Ulster District Council (£320k), Department for Communities contributed the lion’s share for the work involved - with £2.8m.

Minister Givan said: “The completion of this public realm scheme has transformed Cookstown town centre, creating an attractive environment that will greatly benefit all those who live, work and shop in this key market town. The result is a beautiful and very functional scheme of which we can all be proud.”

The works, which attracted some controversy when environment officials investigated FP McCann’s disposal of the town’s rubble, were carried out in James Street, William Street and adjoining streets, and included new paving, street lighting, railings, seating and planting.

Commenting on the partnership approach to the scheme, Minister Givan added: “This scheme is one of several major public realm projects my department has supported recently in the Mid Ulster District Council area.

“Including Dungannon and Magherafelt, a total of £10.2m has been invested locally to enhance these important towns.

“The delivery of this programme of works has only been possible through the effective partnership that exists between my department and council.”

But Mid Ulster Council recently wrote to the minister to outline its disappointment as his refusal to devolve regeneration powers to local government - a move his department said he would not be reconsidering.

Speaking at the unveiling of Cookstown the minister congratulated Mid Ulster District Council, RPS Ireland Ltd and FP McCann Ltd for the successful delivery of the scheme.

Council chair Trevor Wilson said: “I would like to thank the Minister and his department for the funding which has allowed a major investment in our main towns.”