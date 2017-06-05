Crashed motorist was so drunk she did not know why she was in vehicle

A Coalisland woman, who crashed her car and was so drunk she did not know why she was in the vehicle, has been given a suspended prison sentence of two months.

Cecilia McDonald, from Canal Meadows, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The 36 year-old was charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving whilst disqualified, and driving with no insurance.

Police discovered the offences after they were called to the scene of a one-vehicle car crash on the Brackaville Road shortly after 4am on April 24.

When police arrived they saw that the car had collided with a front garden wall, and was still blocking the road. There were no keys in the ignition and no sign of the driver.

The court heard that McDonald then emerged from the hedge walking unsteadily with glazed eyes and a smell of alcohol from her breath.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test, and was taken to Dungannon Police Station where an evidential test showed a reading of 105mcg.

McDonald admitted to police that she had been driving the car, and was also cautioned for driving with no insurance and whilst disqualified.

The court heard how McDonald had been disqualified from driving just four weeks earlier. The defence solicitor told the court that although she had not been at the scene when the police arrived, she did appear later and made herself known to police, rather than try to evade justice.

The solicitor conceded that it was a very high reading, but pointed out that some sensitive issues had emerged in her probation report. She had experienced a breakdown in her relationship, had received abusive messages, and social services were involved in the case.

On the night in question, she had been drinking heavily, and had foolishly retained her car despite being disqualified from driving. She had no idea why she got behind the wheel, the solicitor said, adding that two business men had attended court to give references as to her ability to address her problem with alcohol.

McDonald had also said she was relieved no one had been injured by her driving, and considered herself fortunate to be still alive.

She was determined to address her problems with Alcoholics Anonymous and community services.

District Judge John Meehan said he understood that the defendant had difficult issues to contend with, and these had placed pressures upon her. He told her that it was clear alcohol and motoring had brought her before the court. However, he said that a community order would not be sufficient to address the level of threat she posed to road users, given her high alcohol reading. He also disqualified her for two years.