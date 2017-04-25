17-year-old Cookstown girl reported missing

Police are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old Cookstown girl who was last seen in Dungannon on Monday morning.

In a post online, PSNI Cookstown said: "Folks, we're seeking your help in finding Aoife O'Hare from the Cookstown area. She's 17 and was last seen in Thomas Street in Dungannon at 8am on Monday morning.

"Aoife is described as 5ft 2, with long light brown/blond hair and was wearing a blue jumper with pink writing, black trousers and carrying a cream coloured satchel with laptop.

"Anyone who knows where Aoife may be or has seen her is asked to contact Police in Dungannon on 101 ref 1012 24/04/17."