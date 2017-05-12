20-year-old in court after failing to provide specimen

A young man who failed to blow ‘sufficiently’ into a breathalyser to provide a specimen, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Sean Brennan (20), of Lisheegan Road, Ballymoney, was also fined £250 for failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Brennan, a construction worker, was fined a further £250 with £15 offender’s levy, for driving without due care and attention.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court at 12.30am on January 1 police were on mobile patrol at Clady Road driving towards Clady village when they were overtaken by the defendant’s vehicle.

She said the vehicle failed to indicate and drove into the filter lane, mounting the mini-roundabout, before police lost sight of it.

Counsel said police later caught sight of the car and saw the defendant exit it. On speaking to him, he admitted he had been the driver.

Continuing, the lawyer said Brennan was unable to provide sufficient breath for a specimen, and the same situation arose later and he was subsequently arrested.

A defence solicitor admitted Brennan had not blown sufficiently for a sample but claimed he had passed the test when he was taken to the station.

He said the defendant worked in England and pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently as he required his licence.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan noted that defendant already had six points on his licence.