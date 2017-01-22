Admits no insurance for tenth occasion at court

A man who admitted driving without car insurance for the tenth time will discover his sentence next month.

Appearing before East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court in Dungannon on Wednesday was Colm John Roddy, 48, from Creagh Road near Toome.

He pleaded guilty to not having a driving licence or car insurance at Coagh Road just outside Stewartstown on January 20th last year.

The court heard how Roddy was stopped in the vicinity of Annaghone Road and Coagh Road in a Skoda car.

He told police that he had held a licence for thirty years but refused to tell the constables with which company he held a policy of insurance.

Adjourning the case for pre-sentence report on February 1st, District Judge John Meehan noted that the guilty plea was the defendant’s tenth conviction for not having car insurance.