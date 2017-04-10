Anger at IRA and gun graffiti on Dungannon roundabout signs

IRA and gun graffiti that has been emblazoned across four Dungannon roundabout signs has sparked anger locally.

The black and apparently spray-painted message, was added to the back of all four direction signs on the roundabout between the Ballygawley Road and Granville Road.

Grafitti on a Dungannon roundabout

Even though it is on the back of the signs, it can be clearly seen from a vehicle navigating around the sizable risen circle.

Mid Ulster DUP Councillor Kim Ashton has called for immediate action to remove the murals from the TransportNI signs “at one of the main entrances to Dungannon”.

She said she has received a number of complaints in relation to what has been painted on the signs.

She said: “I have reported the criminal damage to both TransportNI and the PSNI.

“Other political parties are very quick to call on removal of signage in Moygashel so I hope those same politicians are as quick to respond to this mural in Dungannon.”

The PSNI’s Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said: “Police are aware of offensive graffiti at the Shambles Roundabout and posters at Irish street and the Square in Dungannon.

“We are working with people in the community to have these removed.”

TransportNI - which owns the signs - and a local nationalist councillor have also been contacted for comment.