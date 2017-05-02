Batteries stolen from electric road sign outside Cookstown

Police are appealing for information after it was reported that batteries powering an electric road sign outside Cookstown were stolen over the weekend.

Police said the theft took place on the Cookstown-Moneymore Carriageway.

Constable Wightman said: “It was reported that between the hours of 8pm on Friday April 28 and 9am on Monday, May 1, six batteries were stolen from an electronic road sign situated on the Moneymore Carriageway, approaching Cookstown.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Magherafelt Police Station on 101, quoting 404 01/05/17.”