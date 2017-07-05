Cashier left emotional and very shaken after Magherafelt bank robbery, court told

A man accused of robbing the Ulster Bank in Magherafelt of almost £5,000 last month fled to Monaghan and Dublin before handing himself into police, a court was told today.

James Patrick Toner (26), of Curr Road, Desertmartin, faces charges of robbery and blackmail arising out of the incident at Broad Street on June 22.

During an application for bail, Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that the bank cashier had been left "emotional and very shaken."

A detective constable said police received a report that at approximately 2.20pm a man entered the Ulster Bank and handed over a handwritten note to the cashier.

He said the note stated that it was a robbery and to comply or he would "shoot you" and that your family is being watched.

The officer said the cashier handed over £4,850 to the accused who then made off from the bank.

He said they had received good quality CCTV footage of the incident from the bank and, despite efforts made by police to locate the accused, he could not be found.

The detective added that Toner then handed himself into police custody at Dungannon on Monday.

During interview he admitted being the male in the CCTV footage. He said that he was under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication at the time.

Opposing bail, the detective said the accused had fled the jurisdiction and threatened the cashier and her family.

A defence barrister said the application was for the accused to reside with his mother and father at Curr Road, Desertmartin.

On being told the cashier lived in Magherafelt, District Judge Des Perry said while he was "mindful" to grant bail another address would have to found.

After a brief adjournment, the barrister said there were addresses at Coalisland and Armagh and asked the court to grant bail subject to a suitable address being agreed.

He explained that there were mental health and alcohol issues in the case and the accused would need to see his GP.

Toner, who appeared in court by videolink, was granted bail of £500 with one surety of £1000.

Mr Perry also imposed coniditions including that Toner does not consume alcohol; attends his GP and follows his instructions; resides at an address agreed with police; does not come within 10 miles of Magherafelt; has no contact with the injured party, or any witnesses in the case.

Toner was remanded into custody to appear by videolink at Londonderry Magistrates Court on July 10.

