Coalisland cousins accused of defrauding elderly woman

Two Coalisland cousins have appeared in court accused of defrauding an elderly woman.

Standing side by side in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court, Charles Ward and Shane Ward spoke only to confirm they understood the various charges against them.

With all the offences alleged to have been committed on 4 July this year Charles Ward (23), from Gortview Park and 22-year-old Shane Ward, from Dixon Court, are jointly charged with fraud by falsely representing to a female pensioner they had undertaken work at her home, failing to give notice of the right to cancel a contract and possessing class B cannabis.

Charles Ward is further charged with engaging in misleading commercial practice and engaging in aggressive commercial practice in that he allegedly “demanded cash with menace so as to significantly impair...the average consumer’s freedom of choice or conduct in relation to the product concerned through the use of harassment, coercion or undue influence.”

It is understood the charges arise after a woman in her 80’s paid the pair £2,000 for alleged roof repairs at her Bangor home but that the work was not in fact carried out.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the Wards to their respective charges, while a prosecuting lawyer asked the case to be adjourned for six weeks.

The Wards were freed on personal bail of £300 and banned from contacting the injured party.