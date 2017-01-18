Concern at ‘snail’s pace progress’ of Toome murder investigation

A lawyer appearing for one of those accused in connection with the murder of Castledawson man James McDonagh outside a Toome nightclub over a year ago, has hit out at the slow progress of the investigation.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that a pathology report was outstanding into the incident which happened at the Hillhead Road on January 11 last year.

Finbar McCoy (25), of Loughbeg Road, Toome, is charged with murdering 28-year-old Mr McDonagh.

Police officer Cathy Thompson (34), c/o Coleraine Police Station, Lodge Road, is accused of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

The barrister told the court that progress in the case “seems to be at snail’s pace” and the defendants, who are both on bail, were naturally concerned with the slow progress.

He said there did not seem to have been any progress since the matter was mentioned last November before District Judge White.

Counsel added that he understood the investigating officer in the case should have been in court to provide an update.

Adjourning the case for two weeks, District Judge Una Mullan said she wanted a full update and a clear indication as to what is outstanding and that these matters have been completed.

Ms Mullan stressed that if an update was not available then the investigating officer should attend the court.

Mr McDonagh died in hospital from head injuries.