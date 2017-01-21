Contest in no insurance case

Raphael Scullion, 41, from Drumconvis Road in Coagh, will contest three allegations against him at court in February.

The defendant stands accused of driving at Main Street in Coagh without insurance on August 27.

He is further alleged to have fraudulently used a certificate of insurance on September 3.

A third charge of Breach of Bail on December 16 will also be contested by the defendant.

District Judge John Meehan fixed the contest for February 8 before adjourning the case until February 1.