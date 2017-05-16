Controlled drugs belonged to mother

A Cookstown woman has been fined £100 for possession of a controlled Class C drug.

Lucy Patterson, 27, from Fountain Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard how on June 9 of last year, Patterson had been in the back of a police car when she revealed to officers that she had two diazepam tablets in her back pocket.

She informed police that she had not been prescribed them, but had been given them to help her cope with anxiety. A mother of two children, the defendant was separated from her partner and was undergoing a stressful contact case at the time of the incident, the court was told.

Police conducted further searches after the admission and discovered another strip of diazepam tablets in her home.

The defence solicitor asked for mitigation in the case, as Patterson had readily admitted to the police that she had the tablets in her possession.

It emerged that her mother had been prescribed the tablets, and the defendant had retained them in order to help her keep calm.

As well as the early guilty plea, the solicitor said that the tablets were of no monetary value.

Judge John Meehan fined the defendant £100 and ordered her to pay the offender’s levy of £15.

He also placed a destruction order on the drugs.