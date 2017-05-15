Cookstown burglars steal jewellery and cash

Police are appealing for people to look out for a number of jewellery items being offered for sale, after they were stolen in a burglary in Cookstown last weekend.

A freshwater pearl silver necklace, silver smoky quartz necklace and sapphire silver bracelet were reported stolen after a break-in at residential premises in the Lissan Road area.

Police said last week that a sum of cash was also taken.

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said: "It was reported that between the hours of 7.30pm on Friday 5th May and 8.00am on Saturday 6th May, entry was forced to the back door of a residential premises on the Lissan Road in the Cookstown area.

"As a result of the break in a sum of money was stolen as well as a number of jewellery items including a freshwater pearl sterling silver necklace, a sterling silver smoky quartz pendant and a rainbow sapphire sterling silver bracelet.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 293 of the 06/05/17.

"Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”