Cookstown man (23) due in court over online sex charges

Police in Cookstown yesterday arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to online sexual activity centred around a fake modelling agency operated through social media.

The young man is due before Limavady Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, April 19).

He was arrested and charged on Tuesday, April 18 with a number of offences including causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and improper use of electronic communications to cause anxiety, following a police investigation into the fake agency account.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.