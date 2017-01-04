Craigavon Area Hospital nurse facing jail after stealing drugs from NHS

A Co Armagh nurse has been warned it will be “almost impossible” for her to escape a jail sentence after she admitted stealing painkillers and sedatives from the NHS.

At Craigavon Magistrates’ Court, 28-year-old Stacey Bryars pleaded guilty to nine charges of the theft of medication belonging to the NHS.

Defence barrister Aaron revealed there are “addiction issues”.

Bryars, from the Sheetrim Road, Drumhillery in Armagh, admitted to nine counts of theft, all relating to her stealing powerful sedative zopiclon and the painkiller co-codamol on various dates between September 22 and October 21 last year.

Each count outlines that the stolen medication was worth around £5 and belonged to the NHS.

She is currently suspended from her employment at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Adjourning passing sentence until probation reports are ready, District Judge Bernie Kelly told Bryars to “make arrangements” for her child care should she go to jail.