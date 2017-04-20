Driver fined for going nine over speed limit in Magherafelt

A motorist detected speeding on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, was fined £75 at the local Magistrates Court.

Sinead McFall (40), of Station Park, Toomebridge, was also given three penalty points.

The prosecutor said defendant’s car was recorded doing 49mph in a 40mph zone on June 9 last year. He said a fixed penalty was offered.

Admitting the offence Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said defendant did not avail of the fixed penalty offered because at the time she was under “severe financial pressures.”