Explosion case moves to Omagh

The case involving a Coalisland man accused of an IRA bomb attack at Coalisland police station in March 1997 is to be moved to Omagh Courthouse.

Paul Campbell, of the Mills, was arrested and charged with ‘causing an explosion likely to endanger life’ after his arrest in October 2015.

The preliminary enquiry into the 38-year-old’s case will be held at Omagh on January 17.

The defendant appeared before Dungannon Magistrates on Wednesday, January 4, when the PPS revealed it will be submitting an anonymity order.