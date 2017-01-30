February contest in Cookstown counterfeit cash case

A Cookstown man has pleaded not guilty to possession of counterfeit currency.

Appearing before East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday was Ryan Hughes, 30, from The Spires.

He stands accused of possession of a quantity of counterfeit Euros on September 12th, 2015.

The defendant is further alleged to have been possession of herbal cannabis on the same date.

District Judge John Meehan fixed the date of contest on February 17th before adjourning the case for pre-trial review on February 1st.

Mr Craig Patton appeared in court on the defendant’s behalf.