Fifth no insurance conviction for Dungannon man

A man who pleaded guilty to having no insurance for the fifth time will discover his sentence on January 25th.

Patrick Morgan, 51, from Carland Road, was stopped near his home on December 18th and charged with having no insurance policy in place.

He was further accused of being an unaccompanied learner driver and of having no learner plates displayed.

Under interview he made full admissions and his car was seized.

At East Tyrone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, his solicitor Mr Jarlath Faloon confirmed that this was his fifth time before the court for no insurance.

Noting further convictions for drink driving, District Judge John Meehan adjourned the case for pre-sentence report.