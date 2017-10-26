Four arrested in Eglinton officer attack probe

Four people have been arrested as part of a probe into an attack on a police officer in Eglinton two years ago.

Detectives from the Serious Crime Branch investigating an under-vehicle improvised explosive device that was placed under the car of the officer on June, 18 2015 made arrests in Belfast, Londonderry and Pomeroy today.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Three men, aged 29, 38 and 46 and a 32-year-old woman have been taken to Musgrave PSNI where they are assisting us with our enquiries.”