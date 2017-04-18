Gang behind ‘racist’ attack on Lithaunian men in Coalisland ‘a disgrace’

Sinn Féin MLA for Mid Ulster, Linda Dillon, has slammed those behind a racist attack against two Lithuanian men in Coalisland on Sunday night.

Police are investigating the serious assault outside a bar in which the two men were left with suspected facial fractures on April 16.

Linda Dillon, MLA

It was reported that the two males were set upon by a group of men. The attack, which is being treated at a hate crime by the PSNI, took place in the Main Street area of town shortly before 9pm.

The men, who are both in their 30s, sustained cuts and bruises as well as possible facial fractures.

Ms Dillon said: “I condemn outright the racist attack against two members of the Latvian community last night in Coalisland.

“The Latvian community, and indeed those from other countries who have chosen to make Coalisland their home, are an integral part of our community and are very welcome.

“Those responsible for this attack are a disgrace.

“We will not tolerate attacks against anyone due to their nationality, the language they speak or any other reason for that matter. There can be no place whatsoever for racism in our society.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this attack to contact the PSNI.”

Inspector Neil Beck said: “The victims of this assault are both Latvian nationals and we are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Main Street area and who saw what happened to get in touch with police. The number to call is 101, please quote reference 1012 16/04/17.”

You can also provide information without leaving their name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.