A woman has been in court accused of stealing groceries.

Geraldine Martina Bedell (44), of McGurk’s Villas, Gulladuff, is charged with stealing the groceries, valued £28.33, belonging to Crawfords, Maghera, on March 8.

Bedell also faces a charge of having no insurance on the same date.

A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that she believed she could connect the defendant to the charges before the court.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until June 7.