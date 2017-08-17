Help Dungannon police find vandals responsible for damaging 22 cars

Dungannon police and the local Neighbourhood police team are appealing for information in relation to a spate of vandalism in which a number of cars were damagedin the Newtownkelly area of Coalisland in the early hours of Sunday (August 13).

Approximately 22 cars were damaged - wipers pulled off, cars and wing mirrors kicked in the incident which has been strongly condemned.

The damage value of this is extensive due to the volume of cars involved and police nquiries are continuing in the town and with local residents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a malicious attack on our victims property and it is not acceptable that people woke up on Sunday morning to this damage, when they need their vehicles for daily living.”

If you have any information which could bring those responsible to justice, contact Dungannon station, quoting police reference CC300 13/8/17 or, if you wish, speak to your local councillors for the area.