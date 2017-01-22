Highly intoxicated Cookstown duo jailed after blocking road with advertising signs

A Cookstown man who tried to set fire and then flood police cells after his arrest has been jailed for six months.

Appearing before a sentencing hearing at East Tyrone Magistrates Court on Wednesday were Jamie Luke Hamilton, 22, and Ashley Dallas, 30, both of Stewart Avenue.

The court heard how both defendants were discovered on Westland Road in Cookstown in the early hours of November 13. They had dragged advertising signs out into the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

The police noted that both men appeared highly intoxicated.

A knife was spotted in Dallas’ hand in the locked position and he was instructed to drop it but refused to comply.

A struggle ensued with Dallas being forced to drop the blade.

As he was being led away Hamilton moved in and made efforts to block the police and his co-defendant while shouting.

He continued to pull down signs in the road and was swearing at the police. He was subsequently taken to the ground by police and arrested.

In detention at the police station, Hamilton was able to start a small fire in his cell using tissues and a lighter which he had secreted on his person.

He was moved to a second police cell where he stuffed blankets into the loo and repeatedly flushed, causing the water to overflow.

District Judge John Meehan noted that Mr Hamilton had failed to engage with the Probation Service before the hearing and stated that he considered it “contrived passivity”.

“The most prominent feature in his relevant antecedents is alcohol. That continues to be a feature,” said Mr Colin Donnelly, defending.

“He foolishly interjected when police approached Mr Dallas. He made a foolish decision to become embroiled.”

Speaking on behalf of his client, Mr Craig Patton, said: “It goes beyond foolishness... to have had a knife. It was lost on him how serious this had become in his drunkeness.

“It is not a case that he refused to put the knife down but was simply incoherent at the scene.”

He described how his client had “upped the stakes” because of a breach of a 2010 Probation Order, but appealed to the court not to imprison him for fear of losing contact with his new child and house.

“It is really quite extraordinary that you would carry a knife... having got tanked-up before going out,” Judge Meehan told Dallas as he handed down a three-month prison sentence and £100 fine.

Imposing a six month term of imprisonment upon Hamilton, Judge Meehan told the defendant: “You set out to become more malicious towards police (following the original act that drew their attention).”

Bail for appeal was subsequently set at £200 for both defendants.