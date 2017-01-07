Homes evacuated during security alert in Magherafelt

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes during a security alert in Magherafelt last night.

Army Technical Officers were called in after police discovered a suspicious object at a house in the Leckagh Drive area while they were responding to a report of criminal damage at the property.

Sometime between 9pm on January 5 and 6pm yesterday evening all of the windows at the house were smashed.

Officers called in to investigate the criminal damage found the suspicious object and alerted Army Technical Officers, who examined it and declared it “an elaborate hoax.”

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated during the security alert, with residents only allowed to return to their homes shortly after midnight.

Police have thanked the residents of Leckagh Drive for their cooperation and assistance during the incident.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Cookstown Station quoting reference 988 of 6/1/16.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.