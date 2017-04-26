Ifor Williams trailer stolen from Ballygawley

Police investigating the theft of a trailer in the Ballygawley area have made an appeal for information.

PC Ryan McVeigh said: "It was reported that a silver Ifor Williams tri-axle trailer was taken from the Dungannon Road area sometime between 9pm on Saturday (April 22) and 3am the following day (Sunday, April 23).

"If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or can help with our enquiries, please call the 101 number quoting reference number 737 of 24/4/17.

"Alternatively information about crime can be passed anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."