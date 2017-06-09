Indecent behaviour and cocaine at North West 200

A man formerly with a County Tyrone address and now living in Carrickfergus has pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and indecent behaviour in Portrush on the day of the North West 200 races.

Graham Cope (42), formerly of Moygashel Court, Moygashel, and now of Broadland Gardens in Carrick, committed the two offences on May 13 this year.

He appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he was represented by defence barrister Francis Rafferty.

District Judge Liam McNally said as the defendant had previous convictions he wanted a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until July. The indecent behaviour happened at Eglinton Street, Portrush, but the facts of the case have yet to be outlined to the court.